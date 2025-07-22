I am an Associate Professor (with tenure) in the Department of Economics at UC Berkeley. I am a development economist, with overlap in my work with behavioral and labor economics. The first strand of my research focuses on the functioning of labor markets in poor countries. My work documents frictions in labor markets, studies the causes of unemployment, and examines the impact of inequality on labor productivity. The second strand of my research explores how psychological forces--such as the limits of human cognition and social norms--can affect individual behavior and market equilibria. By applying insights from psychology into economics, my goal is to deepen our understanding of the causes and consequences of poverty.